Gavin DeGraw at Rams Head On Stage?? You Bet!
Rams Head OnStage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Gavin DeGraw
Tuesday & Wednesday, August 23 & 24
8pm | $65
Linwood Taylor Band & Phil Gates Band
Wednesday, August 31
8pm | $25
Kiltro
Monday, October 3
8pm | $15
Everything
Saturday, October 22
8pm | $35
Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll: Gettin’ Together Tour
Thursday, October 27
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
(Changes and additions in bold)
07/17 Faster Pussycat
07/18 L.A. Guns
07/19 Steve Earle & The Dukes w. The Whitmore Sisters
07/20 Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo
07/21 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/22 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes
07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran
07/24 Norman Brown
07/25 Stone Horses
07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall
07/27 Vixen
07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
07/29 Suede
07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton
08/01 The Aristocrats
08/02 JD Souther
08/04 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band
08/05 Red Matter (formerly Terrapin)
08/06 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premiere AC/DC Tribute Band
08/07 The 5th Dimension
08/08 Baha Men w. Jeverson
08/10 Pure Prairie League
08/11 Tommy Malone of The Subdudes w. Liz Barnez
08/12 Girl Named Tom w/ Marielle Kraft
08/13 Bad Animals: The Heart Tribute
08/14 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch (All Ages Matinee)
08/14 Sam Grow Trio w. Scott Kurt
08/17 Beginnings: A Tribute to The Music of Chicago
08/18 Ladysmith Black Mambazo
08/19 Kathy Mattea
08/20 Dan Navarro w. Calista Garcia (All Ages Matinee)
08/20 Slim Man
08/23 + 24 Gavin DeGraw
08/21 Paul Lewis of Y-NOT?!
08/22 The Garcia Project (Grateful Dead Tribute)
08/25 Jay and the Americans
08/26 Peter White & Vincent Ingala
08/27 DC’s Reflecting Fools (formerly The Capitol Steps)
08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters
08/31 Linwood Taylor Band & Phil Gates Band
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB