Crosby Marketing Offers $50K Matching Grant to Anne Arundel County Food Bank for July

Crosby Marketing has generously offered to double donations to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB), up to $50,000, to help twice as many of our neighbors experiencing food insecurity this summer.

“With the lingering impacts of COVID and rising costs of everyday needs due to inflation, too many people in our community are going hungry or struggling to provide the basics for their children,” said Raymond Crosby, President & Chief Executive Officer of Crosby Marketing. “We’re proud to do this summer matching challenge for the second straight year to help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank fulfill its critical mission. We hope our donation inspires others to give and make a real impact.”

Crosby has a long history of philanthropy and support of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. In April of 2020, as the pandemic emerged, they donated $40,000, followed by $25,000 in the fall of 2020. At the end of 2021, they pledged a $25,000 matching donation. And now with this donation of $50,000 the total over two years is $140,000 to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank which does not include the hundreds of volunteer hours the organization has provided.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank has distributed over 10 million pounds of food and basic necessities to under-resourced residents throughout Anne Arundel County.

Record inflation has created conditions that have further exacerbated the financial challenges faced by low-income households throughout our County, resulting in more residents turning to food pantries to access food and other basic necessities. AACFB reports there is an average of 37,000 visits to their member agency food pantries every month. That is up 205% from before the pandemic and the need is expected to rise as gas, electric, and food costs continue to increase. In turn, costs are rising at the food bank too, leaving less money to purchase food.

During the month of July, all donations up to $50,000 will be matched by Crosby Marketing. These donations will support AACFB’s efforts to purchase and distribute nutritious food and basic necessities to over 100 of our member agency food distribution sites located across Anne Arundel County.

“Our services at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank are free to our member agencies and the people we serve,” said Leah Paley, CEO of AACFB. “The generous matching gift from Crosby Marketing will allow us to continue to provide food and other basic necessities free of charge to our under-resourced neighbors experiencing food insecurity.”

Matching gifts will help us continue our efforts to increase access to free, nutritious food for all our Anne Arundel County neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Individuals who would like to have their gift matched through this challenge should go to www.aafoodbank.org/give and make their donation before July 31, 2022.

