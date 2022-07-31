Crosby Marketing Communications Wins Four Aster Awards

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won four healthcare marketing awards in the annual Aster Awards, including three Golds.

Now in its 20th year, the Aster Awards recognize outstanding advertising, marketing, and communications excellence. Crosby’s winning entries were selected from more than 2,500 nationwide for their outstanding creativity, message effectiveness, and consumer appeal. Crosby received these honors:

Gold Aster for the “Everything We Could” TV PSA produced for the Santa Clara County, California, Public Health Department. The PSA features county residents and encourages people to do everything possible to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Gold Aster for a COVID-19 prevention radio PSA and the Santa Clara County, California, Public Health Department.

Gold Aster for the “Chill Drills” mobile app created for the Military OneSource program of the Department of Defense. The app gives service members and their families access to tips and simple exercises to cope with the stresses of military life.

Bronze Aster for a social media series produced for the Department of Health and Human Services that addressed issues of self-care and women’s health.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS