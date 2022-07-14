Crofton Groups Call On Jessica Haire to Return More Than $250,000 in Developer Money

Four independent community organizations in the Crofton area have called on Republican candidate for County Executive, Jessica Haire, to return more than $250,000 to “employees, relatives and corporate entities of Halle Development and the Halle family.”

This request stems from a long-standing proposal by the Halle Development Company to develop a commercial landfill in the area. The landfill, if constructed would harm the environment and be a detriment to the nearby residential communities.

The groups identified $251, 900 donated to the Haire campaign on April 4-6, 2022, and on June 8, 2022, which represents more than 40% of all contributions Haire raised over the last two reporting periods.

In a candidate forum last week sponsored by the Anne Arundel Chamber, Haire was asked about the donations and the landfill and said she was unaware of the landfill project as it was not in her district. Haire is the current Councilwoman for the 7th District in Anne Arundel County. She did say that she would make it a point to familiarize herself with the proposed project. The group has submitted several Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) requests for all documents related to the project and Halle and any other related companies.

The full letter, along with the specific donors associated with Halle is below and here.

