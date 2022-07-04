County Selects Contractor for Glen Burnie Re-Development Project

Anne Arundel County announced the selection of The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate development, to redevelop 13 acres of County-owned underutilized industrial property located at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. The project will include a mixture of apartments, lofts, and townhomes, as well as commercial space.

“This project is exactly what we meant when we promised to manage our county’s growth. It will improve water quality in an adjacent stream, and provide a mix of housing and commercial opportunities near a train station, a bike path, and a town center,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “We congratulate The Michaels Organization for a proposal that will improve the quality of people’s lives. We look forward to getting started.”

The selection of The Michaels Organization through the RFP process builds on the collaboration of Glen Burnie Revitalization Implementation Task Force (GRIT), the passing of Bill 64-20 – Glen Burnie Sustainable Community Overlay, and the development of the Glen Burnie Town Center Revitalization Plan.

“The Glen Burnie community can be assured that revitalization is really happening. We are taking the numerous plans of the last three decades off the shelf and getting to work to make them a reality,” District 2 Councilmember Allison Pickard said. “This public private partnership is one of the most significant re-development projects Anne Arundel County has ever undertaken.”

The Michaels Organization, which will develop the property, offers full service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment management. Serving more than 175,000 residents in more than 440 communities across 37 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels crafts housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement, and neighborhood prosperity, creating “Communities That Lift Lives.”

“Glen Burnie has all the ingredients to become a dynamic center for growing families with transitional housing opportunities,” said Joe Shivell, Vice President of Architecture & Engineering. “The Michaels Organization looks forward to partnering with Glen Burnie on this project, and we hope our initiatives will inspire others to recognize the rich opportunity to bring investment and development to this part of Anne Arundel County.”

Local business owners supported the selection, as many are eager to see the property redeveloped with new residential units to help boost the local economy.

“All development on that property is good development. I’m happy to see this project happening,” said business owner John ‘Bumper’ Moyer, who has owned and operated Twilite Zone Comics down the street for 30 years.

The County will begin working with The Michaels Organization on finalizing details for the project in the coming weeks.

“I am grateful to my six fellow Councilmembers for voting “YES” on all the legislation needed to bring this project together. I am eager to work with The Michaels Organization as they engage the community on their concept plans,” Councilmember Pickard said. “Community engagement has been at the heart of this revitalization work for the last 3+ years and it will continue to be part of the process as the design efforts, environmental clean up and construction get underway in the coming months.”

