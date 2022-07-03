Community Foundation Seeking Nominations for Philanthropy Awards

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) is now accepting nominations for its 22nd annual Celebration of Philanthropy Awards through July 31, 2022. Community members, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and members of the faith communities are encouraged to nominate an individual, family, group, or organization who has demonstrated exceptional generosity through direct financial support or service, and outstanding civic and charitable work in Anne Arundel County. The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) is now accepting nominations for its 22nd annual Celebration of Philanthropy Awards through July 31, 2022. Community members, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and members of the faith communities are encouraged to nominate an individual, family, group, or organization who has demonstrated exceptional generosity through direct financial support or service, and outstanding civic and charitable work in Anne Arundel County.

Selected awardees will be notified in September and recognized at the Celebration of Philanthropy Awards Luncheon on November 3, 2022. The event, which will celebrate the commitment, passion, and leadership of Anne Arundel County’s most dedicated community members, will be held at The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis.

This year, CFAAC will honor eight generous community leaders that represent the depth and breadth of philanthropy in Anne Arundel County in the following categories:

Philanthropist of the Year Award; Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award; Volunteer of the Year Award; Young Volunteer of the Year Award; Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award; Carroll H. Hynson, Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy; Boots on the Ground Award; and The Legacy Award for Planned Giving.

“Nominating someone for a Celebration of Philanthropy award is a unique opportunity to recognize Anne Arundel County individuals, families, or organizations who go above and beyond to make our community a better place for all,” said CFAAC President and CEO Mary Spencer. “It’s our chance to honor and highlight the contributions, large and small, that community members make to our great county.”

Awardees are selected by a committee of past awardees and nonprofit leaders. Here are the eight award category descriptions:

Philanthropist of the Year Award

The Philanthropist of the Year Award is presented to an individual, family, or foundation with a proven record of exceptional generosity who, through direct financial support, has demonstrated outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility, exemplary leadership in advancing philanthropy, and whose generosity encourages others to become philanthropic leaders, particularly in Anne Arundel County.

Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award

The Corporate Philanthropist Award is presented to a business/corporation that has a proven record of exceptional generosity and demonstrates outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility through direct financial support to nonprofits located in Anne Arundel County. The local business/corporation encourages and motivates its employees to take leadership roles toward philanthropy and community involvement with local nonprofits.

Volunteer of the Year Award

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to an individual or team of volunteers (formal or informal) with a proven record of volunteerism who, through the donations of time and talent, has played a key role in helping local nonprofit organizations provide services to the community. They often make a difference in an organization being able to expand its services or move its programs to a higher level of service to the community.

Young Volunteer of the Year Award

The Young Volunteer Award is presented to a student or youth group, elementary school through college age, who has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the community through direct financial support, development of charitable programs, volunteering and/or leadership. Examples of activities may include, but aren’t limited to, performing public services, tutoring, mentoring, raising funds, or collecting goods.

Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award

This award is named in honor of the late Carol Thompson, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County Founder, and its first Executive Director. It is presented to an individual who has made lasting, significant, and impactful contributions to Anne Arundel County by advancing philanthropy through long-standing leadership, creativity in responding to societal problems, and bringing leaders, philanthropists, volunteers, organizations, and businesses together.

Carroll H. Hynson, Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy

The Carroll H. Hynson, Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy is presented to an individual, group, or organization who has demonstrated a significant commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in their philanthropic practice in Anne Arundel County. Nominees should have made outstanding contributions to philanthropy by forging genuine partnerships with diverse communities; building bridges; connecting people dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and championing the acceptance, respect, and inclusion of all.

Boots on the Ground Award

The Boots on the Ground Award is presented to an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve lives and meet community needs through their exceptional efforts, including mobilizing resources for public benefit, leading by example, serving when they are called, advocating, and volunteering for those in our community who need help. Their efforts have a direct, tangible impact on our neighbors and community.

The Legacy Award for Planned Giving

This award recognizes a family or an individual philanthropist who has made a significant contribution to one or more local nonprofits using a planned gift. A planned gift is any major gift, made in a lifetime or at death as part of a donor’s overall financial and/or estate planning. These include gifts of equity, life insurance, real estate, personal property, or cash.

To learn more about CFAAC and the Celebration of Philanthropy, visit cfaac.org/celebration-philanthropy.html

Sponsors of the Celebration of Philanthropy will have the opportunity to promote their business to our community’s most invested and charitable residents. Information on sponsorships and questions about the nominations can be directed to Damika Baker-Wilson at 410.280.1102, ext. 102.

