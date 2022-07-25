Broadneck Senior Selected for Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship

Madeleine Stern, a Broadneck High School senior, has received the 2022 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship. The $5,000 award is given each year through the Scholarships for Scholars program to a high school senior who has displayed the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media.

“Madeleine has demonstrated a flair for writing and journalism, and she is building a reputation as a literary social activist,” said Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby Marketing. “We are proud that this scholarship will help her take the next step to prepare for her chosen career.”

Stern will study journalism and Spanish at Northwestern University starting in the fall.

The founder and manager of “Real and Relatable Blog,” she is also the creator of prize-winning videos and the recipient of awards from the Anne Arundel County Literacy Chapter. Active in exposing and combating anti-Semitism, she spoke at a 2021 global summit on the subject, where her prize-winning video, which features 30 teenagers from 14 different countries, was viewed by people around the world. Her writings, speeches, and video presentations have won her multiple awards from the D.C. Council’s B’nai B’rith Youth Organization. She plans to use her skills to speak out against racially motivated hatred, wherever it’s directed.

Scholarships for Scholars , Inc. awards scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors who are Anne Arundel County residents, have demonstrated exceptional abilities in specific disciplines, and have contributed to their schools and the community.

