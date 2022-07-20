Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Bonus Podcast: The Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast is Back IN PERSON

| July 20, 2022, 10:44 AM

The Annapolis Rotary just celebrated 100 years of service to the community, and this August 5th will mark the 77th time they have had the world’s largest crab feast! And this year, it is back in person!

We sat down with Leah Rand (Chair of the event) to talk about the feast and the return to normalcy after two years of COVID-forced “to go” events! The membership is geared up to welcome the community to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5th, for the Worlds Largest Crab Feast!

Get your tickets online and in advance at some of your favorite businesses around town!

And, of course, the Rotary is always looking for new members and plenty of ways to meet and become involved!

Have a listen!

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

