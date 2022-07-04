Bonus Podcast: The Annapolis Irish Festival Is BACK! (Plus a Discount Code)

OK, today, we sit down with Brendan Curley who is bringing back the Annapolis Irish Festival on July 16th after a COVID-induced hiatus!

As we slide back to normal, the fest will be a single-day event this year but packed with everything you love. Shopping, plenty of activities and of course music!

Up this year on the stage, you will find Scythian, Gaelic Storm, Barleyjuice, Dublin 5, Bastard Bearded Irishmen and so many more.

Tickets are available now and will be limited–that’s code for “get them now before they’re gone.” General admission is $25 and VIP (special tent, food, beverages, parking, and VIP potties) is $125 and there are discounts for Military and Seniors! Kids 12 and under are free, but they do need a ticket!

And, if you want to save $5 off of every single ticket, use the code 5offeye22 when you check out!

Have a listen!

