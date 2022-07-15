Bonus Podcast: Providence Point, A Conversation With Owners and Owners To Be

From Crystal Spring to The Village at Providence Point, the controversial independent living facility is galloping towards the finish line and everyone is hopeful that ground could be broken this fall.

With final City approval, sales are brisk at the sales center (with a complete model home) at 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway.

We sat down with the property owner, Janet Richardson Pearson; and were joined by Bryan and Liz Barrett along with Nancy Robin–three future residents! And Liz was vehemently opposed to the project initially! Cyndi Walters, the new CEO at National Lutheran Communities and Services was also on hand for the update!

While the future residents are excited about the move, Janet Richardson (the owner of the land) is equally excited and proud that her vision of responsible use of the land is finally coming to fruition. More than a decade ago, she purchased land to thwart a planned 600-home community and has been working for another decade for all parties to agree on the final look of Providence Point.

Once the ground is broken, It is expected to take another year until the first resident moves in. In the end, the project will have 216 apartments, 30 cottages, 32 health care suites, and a variety of common spaces, dining venues, and fitness areas. They will re-forest any disturbed land (estimated to be 27 of 52.5 acres) with a 1-to-1 reforestation on-site, and the traffic impact will be minimal and mitigated.

Economically, construction will bring 200 full-time jobs, and once complete, another 200 jobs will be created with an approximate $1.7 million annual real-estate tax bill.

Have a listen!

