Bonus Podcast: How to Run a Restaurant During and After a Pandemic

Without a doubt, the restaurant industry in Anne Arundel County was one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shutdowns. Reduced capacity. Outdoor dining in the middle of winter. Staffing shortages. And as we strive to recover, restaurants are now faced with supply chain issues, continued staffing shortages, and prices that are climbing daily.

Today we speak with James King, the CEO of Titan Hospitality which owns brands such as Blackwall Hitch, Blackwall Barn & Lodge, and Smashing Grapes. In addition to these brands, Titan also has experience in franchised operations (Greene Turtle) and fast-food (Arbys). King has a broad knowledge of the struggles facing all restaurants and shines a light on some aspects that often elude the guests.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB