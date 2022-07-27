Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Bonus Podcast: How to Run a Restaurant During and After a Pandemic

| July 27, 2022, 04:58 PM


Without a doubt, the restaurant industry in Anne Arundel County was one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shutdowns. Reduced capacity. Outdoor dining in the middle of winter. Staffing shortages. And as we strive to recover, restaurants are now faced with supply chain issues, continued staffing shortages, and prices that are climbing daily.

Today we speak with James King, the CEO of Titan Hospitality which owns brands such as Blackwall Hitch, Blackwall Barn & Lodge, and Smashing Grapes. In addition to these brands, Titan also has experience in franchised operations (Greene Turtle) and fast-food (Arbys). King has a broad knowledge of the struggles facing all restaurants and shines a light on some aspects that often elude the guests.

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

