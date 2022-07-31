Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon.

At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.

Police have only identified the victim as an adult female. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and identification.

Chesapeake Harbour is located just outside of the City limits of Annapolis.

This story may be updated.

