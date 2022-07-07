Baysox Sneak By Somerset to Even Series

The Bowie Baysox held off a late push by the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night, evening their six-game series with the Yankees affiliate thanks to a 5-4 win. Drew Rom tossed 5 2/3 to log his third-consecutive win, while Colton Cowser went 3-for-5 at the plate with a solo home run.

Bowie wasted no time attacking right-hander Randy Vasquez, as Conner Norby, Colton Cowser, and Cesar Prieto each singled to open the game, with Prieto driving in a run. Bowie added two more runs in the second inning on additional RBI by Norby and Cowser.

Following two scoreless innings by Vasquez (L, 0-3), Cowser dealt one final blow with a leadoff home run in the fifth inning.

After two scoreless innings of relief from Steven Jennings, Bowie plated a required insurance run in the eighth on an RBI double by J.D. Mundy off of Barrett Loeske. Carlos Espinal tossed a scoreless ninth inning for Somerset to keep the game close.

Earning the win for Bowie, Drew Rom just missed on tying a career high of six innings pitched. After opening with 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Rom (W, 5-1) allowed a solo home run to Brandon Lockridge, while the next four batters all reached base to bring home two more runs. Rom was lifted for Conner Loeprich, and the right-hander retired seven-consecutive batters after an early single to maintain the one-run lead.

With Bowie ahead 5-3 in the ninth inning, Jensen Elliott allowed a solo home run to Mickey Gasper, and walked Anthony Volpe to put the tying run at first base. Elliott (Sv, 2) held on to strike out Elijah Dunham looking to close the night.

The win bumps Bowie up to 33-44 on the season, and 6-2 in the second half. Bowie and Somerset will continue their series on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

