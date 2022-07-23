Baysox Dominate Squirrels in Richmond

The Bowie Baysox returned from their midseason break on Friday night, and opened a three-game weekend series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a 4-2 win. While Richmond fought back to tie the game twice, Bowie never trailed in the contest.

A first inning triple for Joey Ortiz opened the scoring for the Baysox against Matt Frisbee, and a sacrifice fly by Shayne Fontana in the third inning brought in a second run.

After a scoreless relief outing from Solomon Bates, Bowie broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning against Chris Wright (L, 2-1) when Fontana delivered another key at bat, singling to left field to score a pair of runs. Richmond still finished the night with scoreless relief outings from Clay Helvey and Cole Waites.

Making his second start with Bowie, Brenan Hanifee tossed another three innings, but allowed an early game-tying run when Armani smith singled in a run. Following the single, Hanifee retired the final seven batters faced to close his brief start.

Adam Stauffer took over for long relief, and opened with a perfect fourth inning for Bowie, but allowed a game-tying solo home run to Ricardo Genoves in the fifth inning. Stauffer (W, 3-1) spun another perfect inning to cap his night, while left-hander Easton Lucas tossed two scoreless innings to follow, leading the game into the ninth inning.

Clayton McGinness (Sv, 1) worked around an infield single to close out the Bowie win.

The win bumps Bowie up to 39-48 on the season, and 12-6 in the second half, good for the best record in the Southwest Division. After losing seven of the first nine games against Richmond, the season series between the regional rivals is now tied at eight games each. Bowie will try to win the three-game set on Saturday, with the first pitch for the second game set for 6:05 p.m.

