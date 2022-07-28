Baysox Continue to Hammer Altoona in 13-4 Win

Baseball! Everybody loves Baysox baseball! Bowie took their third straight game in an offensive onslaught against the Altoona Curve on Thursday afternoon, 13-4.

The bottom of the third inning was where Bowie started doing their damage. Colton Cowser cranked a ball 424 feet out to right field to give the Baysox the 3-1 lead. A couple of batters later, Maverick Handley hit a two-run single into no man’s land to extend the Bowie lead to 5-1.

Altoona would cut into the lead in the top of the fourth with a Liover Peguero home run out to left center. The three-run lead did not last long, though, as Zach Watson immediately responded in the bottom half with a 379-foot home run to the left. The home run took Luis Ortiz (3-7) out of the game, gifting him the loss. Ortiz gave up six earned runs in three and a third.

Brad Case would come in relief for Altoona and struggled to find his spots. Bowie tallied onto their lead with a Hudson Haskin RBI hit by pitch the second time he was hit on the afternoon. Maverick Handley came up after and stranded the bases loaded to end the fourth inning.

Bowie continued their offense in the fifth as after an Andrew Daschbach single followed by an error on Jared Triolo, Connor Norby hit a two-run triple past a diving Matt Fraizer to do more damage to Case. The next batter, Colton Cowser, hit in Norby for his fourth RBI of the game, pushing the Baysox lead to 10-4. Bowie would tally on three more in the eighth, batting around the order for the second time in the game.

Drew Rom (7-1) did just enough in an up-and-down afternoon on the mound to pick up his seventh win on the season. After a first inning where he allowed Jared Triolo to score on an infield single, he breezed, retiring seven-straight batters, four of which were via looking strikeouts. He would give up a two-run home run to Andres Alvarez in the fifth but finished the afternoon going five innings strong, giving up four earned runs and striking out five batters.

Bowie’s bullpen was shut down in relief, allowing no runs in four innings. Connor Loeprich and Easton Lucas retired seven of the final eight Curve batters as Bowie’s offense scored 10+ runs in their third consecutive game for the first time since 2008.

Bowie moves to 43-49 on the season and will look to take the series on Friday evening, with a 7:05 first pitch. It is Navy night at Prince George’s Stadium, followed by fireworks.

