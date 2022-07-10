Baysox Break Through To Narrowly Defeat Patriots

While they started to feel a risky case of Déjà vu on Saturday night, the Bowie Baysox survived a late rally by the Somerset Patriots, and broke ahead late to secure a 3-2 win.

Bowie placed all of their offense on the extreme ends of the game. Connor Norby and Colton Cowser each collected hits to start the day, with Cowser’s going for a double and driving in Norby, while Joey Ortiz used a groundout to bring in Cowser. After Mitch Spence and Somerset relievers Carlos Espinal and Nick Ernst held Bowie hitless between the start of the second inning and the end of the eighth, Ortiz cracked through again for a two-out, two-strike RBI single to left field to break the recently tied game against Derek Craft (L, 1-4) in the ninth inning.

Making a Major League Rehab Appearance, right-hander Kyle Bradish spun three perfect innings for Bowie to open the night, striking out five batters. Justin Armbruester took the following five innings for the Baysox, and started with two scoreless frames before Elijah Dunham drove in a run on a groundout, cutting Bowie’s lead in half.

In the eighth inning, Armbruester (W, 1-0) allowed a game-tying solo home run to Max Burt, but stranded a potential go-ahead run at second base to send the game into the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Burch (Sv, 1) worked around a two-out single to close out the Bowie win.

The victory bumps Bowie back into a tie for second place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League, as their second half record stands at 7-4, and their overall record at 34-46. Bowie and Somerset will complete their six-game series on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

