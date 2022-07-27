Baysox Blast Four Homers to Defeat Altoona Curve

After going without in four-consecutive games, the Bowie Baysox made up for lost time by blasting four home runs in a series-opening win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday.

Continuing his hot month, Joey Ortiz got the quartet started in the first inning with a three-run blast for his seventh of the season, highlighting the only inning tossed by Altoona starter Carmen Mlodzinski (L, 3-6).

Connor Norby added a solo home run in the second inning, and Maverick Handley made it a 7-0 game in the third inning with a three-run shot. Both home run came against Bear Bellomy, and RBI base hits by Cesar Prieto and Ortiz in the fourth inning knocked Bellomy out of the game.

Cristofer Melendez and Austin Roberts worked scoreless relief outings for the Curve, but Shayne Fontana broke through one final time for Bowie by slugging a two-run home run for Bowie in the eighth inning off of Enmanuel Mejia.

Bowie got another strong start from Ryan Watson as the right-hander spun five innings of one-run ball. The only blemish on Watson’s (W, 6-5) day was a solo home run by Aaron Shackleford in the fourth inning.

In relief, Tyler Burch was tagged for a pair of unearned runs in the seventh inning and was followed by a perfect eighth inning by Griffin McLarty.

Altoona made one final push in the ninth inning when Connor Scott smacked a two-run home run to right field, but Shelton Perkins still wrapped up the inning for Bowie’s win.

The win solidifies Bowie atop the Southwest Division at the end of the day and bumps them up to 41-49 on the season and 14-7 in the second half. Bowie and Altoona will continue their six-game series on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

