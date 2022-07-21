Bay Village Named Best in Memory Care by US News & World Report

Bay Village has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care senior community.

Bay Village, operated by Pennsylvania-based IntegraCare, is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care.

U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’s objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

“What families and residents want most when they move to a senior living community is quality of care and quality of life,” said Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare. “Even in the face of COVID-19 and staffing challenges, the leadership and team members at our communities deliver on both every single day. We are proud to have earned this recognition from U.S. News & World Report.”

“The results of this year-long survey are a testament to all the hard work that team members have put in, and it is also a testament to the respect they have earned from the residents and families for the hard work they are doing,” Rouvelas said.

“This is a very proud moment for Bay Village to be recognized for our memory care neighborhood,” said Janine Norris, Executive Operations Officer at Bay Village. “We are extremely honored and want to show our heartfelt gratitude to the hardworking staff that provides those with memory loss a beautiful, dignified, and loving setting. We are also very thankful for the families and their trust in Bay Village to provide safety and security for those closest to their hearts.”

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii.

“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”

Please refer to the methodology for more information on the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living.

