Assistive Technology Loan Program Now Available to Senior Citizens

| July 08, 2022, 01:40 PM

The Department of Aging and Disabilities is excited to announce the launch of the Assistive Technology Loan Program. The launch of the Assistive Technology Loan Program coincides with the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This year’s theme is “Celebrate. Learn. Share.”

Assistive technology is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities. Assistive technology allows individuals with disabilities to carry out activities of daily living (bathing, dressing, eating, etc.), participate in the workforce, communicate, learn, and enjoy recreational activities.

The Assistive Technology Loan Program will offer a range of equipment that will be available for loan or demonstrations at no cost. Program participants will have the ability to test out assistive technology equipment to help them identify what products best meet their needs. Staff will assist individuals with the identification of equipment available, provide instruction on how to use the equipment, lend the equipment to the individual, and connect the individual with programs that can help the individual purchase equipment after the loan period is over. The Assistive Technology Loan Program is open to Anne Arundel County employees, residents with disabilities, their families, and professionals and educators who work with people with disabilities.

For more information about the ADA Office or any of the programs offered at the Department of Aging and Disabilities, contact (410) 222-4257 or visit the website at https://www.aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/.

LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Seniors

