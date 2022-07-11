Assistive Technology Loan Program Launched in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel Department of Aging and Disabilities announced the launch of the county’s Assistive Technology Loan (AT) program during an open house. Modeled after the state to help promote independence in individuals with disabilities, the program provides the county’s 43,000 individuals with disabilities, 90,000 residents aged 60 and older, their families, and caregivers with short-term access to assistive technology.

“When we say Anne Arundel County is the best place for all, we mean everyone regardless of race, orientation, age or ability,” said County Executive Pittman. “This program is just one of the ways we are addressing the needs of our most vulnerable residents.”

The county’s AT Loan program will be managed by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Office under the Department of Aging and Disabilities and will work closely with the Maryland Department of Disabilities and the Accessible Resource for Independence Center for Independent Living. A range of equipment and products that allow participants to carry out daily activities, participate in the workforce, communicate, learn and enjoy recreational activities will be available for loan periods of up to three weeks.

“Self-determination and empowerment of individuals of all abilities is key to the mission of the Department of Aging and Disabilities,” said Karrisa Kelly, Director. “The Assistive Technology Loan Library will open new possibilities and independence for all.”

Interested participants can contact the ADA office where staff will help identify available equipment, and provide no-cost instruction on how to use them. Once the appropriate device is identified, the Department of Aging and Disabilities will work with state and local programs to help individuals secure and purchase the device. Payment assistance is also available when needed.

The plan for the assistive technology library dates back to almost a decade when now Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services Pam Jordan began work on accessible meeting space. In September 2013, the Independence Room opened to the public as the County’s first fully accessible conference room. The vision for the conference room would eventually include a stock of assistive technology devices available to individuals with disabilities and other residents in need.

Additional information and the full catalog of assistive devices are available at www.aacounty.org/ATLoanProgram

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Seniors