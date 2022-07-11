Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Four Separate Weekend Shootings

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred over this past weekend.

Severn

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers for a report of gunshots fired in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn. A 22-year-old male victim and a 40-year-old male victim were located on Pioneer Drive near Severn Orchard Court suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were standing in front of the Orchard Food Mart at 1159 Reece Road when they were shot at by two unknown male suspects. The suspects fled in a white sedan. Officers located numerous shell casings at the scene. A bag of suspected “crack” cocaine was recovered from one of the victims. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Pasadena

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded for a report of damage to the glass door of Cosmetic Dental FX located at 8667 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. Officers noticed the front glass door to the business had been damaged by a projectile and located a single spent .40 caliber shell casing on the roadway directly in front of the business. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Glen Burnie

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. officers were conducting foot patrol in the area of the Elvaton Towne community in Glen Burnie when they heard what sounded like a fight coming from the end of the court. While approaching, the officers heard what they believed to be a single gunshot coming from inside a residence. While investigating, the officers were notified of a shooting victim in the area of Williamstown Drive. The male reported he was walking along an unfamiliar path when hear heard an argument followed by a gunshot. He realized he had been struck by a projectile as he was running away from the fight. The male was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A search warrant was executed at the residence on Hardmoore Court resulting in the recovery of a stolen Walther PPK 9mm Handgun and multiple rounds of 9mm and .40 caliber ammunition. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Glen Burnie

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. officers responded for a report of the sound of gunshots in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. Callers saw a white sedan speeding out of the area after the shots were fired. A neighborhood canvass revealed several vehicles were struck by rounds and a projectile entered a residence in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court. Several shell casings were also located in the area. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

