Anne Arundel County Police Develop Strategic Plan to Address Recent Shootings

In light of the recent contact and non-contact shooting incidents, the Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking members of the community to come forward with any and all information. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 410-222-4700. Remember if you #SeeSomethingSaySomething.

In a statement, the department said, “We are committed to protecting life, property and sustaining viable communities to live, work and play in Anne Arundel County. Various involved units met with our command staff as well as our Federal and Regional Task Force Officers to create a strategic plan to stop this violence. While specifics of the plan will not be released due to tactical concerns, many facets of the agency and allied agencies are involved.”

The Department continued, “This is an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep the violence down in our county. Interagency collaboration also is designed to collect, analyze and distribute intelligence data about crime guns, mass shootings, and major incidents within the department and across multiple jurisdictions to provide investigative leads and support to crime gun intelligence initiatives within the county.”

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in Anne Arundel County. We will investigate every reported violent crime to our fullest extent. Anne Arundel County is a beautiful, safe place to live and work, and we will do everything to keep it that way,” said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal E. Awad.

Police reminded people that the county has a Conflict Resolution Center encouraging all members of the community to take advantage of this free resource before disputes become violent in nature.

Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center

The Heritage Center

2666 Riva Road, Suite 130

Annapolis, MD 21401

phone: 410-266-9033

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB