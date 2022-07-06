Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Anne Arundel County Now Owns the Crownsville Hospital Center

| July 06, 2022, 01:47 PM

Today, the Maryland Board of Public Works voted to transfer ownership of the Crownsville Hospital Center to Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding the Board of Public Works vote to transfer Crownsville Hospital Center to Anne Arundel County:

“The Board’s decision to transfer the Crownsville Hospital Center complex to Anne Arundel County presents an obligation and an opportunity.

As stewards of Crownsville, we have an obligation to continue to tell the story of racism and the pain it caused, while helping lift up the stories of those who worked and lived there.

We also have an opportunity, a chance to shape the future of Crownsville as the green and healing heart at the center of our county. I look forward to working with community members, nonprofit partners, and County agencies to create Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park.

I would like to thank Governor Hogan, Treasurer Davis, and Comptroller Franchot for their support, and for partnering in a shared vision of Crownsville transforming into a place where healing can happen.”

Category: Local News

