Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce to Host GOP County Exec Candidates Forum

| July 01, 2022, 09:17 PM

The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce will host a Republican County Executive Candidates Forum on July 7th at the Michael Busch Library in Annapolis from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.  Jessica Haire and Herb McMillian will be participating in the Forum and will focus on business and economic issues.

The Primary Election will take place on July 19th and the winner of the GOP primary will take on incumbent Democratic County Executive, Steuart Pittman in the November general election.

Each candidate will be given a total of  30 minutes, 10 for brief comments, and the remainder for questions and answers from attendees.

It is free to attend the Forum, but attendees are encouraged to register on the Chamber’s website at www.annearundelchamber.org.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake