Annapolis Town Center Has a Summer Full of Fun Planned

| July 05, 2022, 01:56 PM

Once again, the Annapolis Town Center has planned out a summer full of free concerts, movies, story times, pop-ups and more!  Check it out and get out to the Annapolis Town Center!

  • Vinyl and Vino in the Garden (21+)
    • Red Sky Dawn 8/26
    • Vintage Views on 8/26
    • Free!
  • Summer Concerts
    • The Moonlighters 7/15
    • Unity Reggae Band 8/5
    • Vintage Views
    • Free!
  • Movies Under the Stars
    • Encanto 8/13
    • Soul 8/20
    • Grease 9/24
    • $10 per movie, per family
  • Storytime in the Sunshine with AACPL Discoveries Library
    • July 27, 9:30 am
    • August 31, 9:30 am
    • September 21, 9:30 am
    • October 19, 9:30 am
    • Free!
  • La Marmotta Gelateria Pop Up
    • Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 pm – 8 pm in front of True Food Kitchen
    • Locally owned, family-operated gelato business employs people with disabilities
  • Little Bosses Festival
    • August 14, 12 pm-2 pm
    • Free, local, shopping event

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

