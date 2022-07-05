Annapolis Town Center Has a Summer Full of Fun Planned
Once again, the Annapolis Town Center has planned out a summer full of free concerts, movies, story times, pop-ups and more! Check it out and get out to the Annapolis Town Center!
- Vinyl and Vino in the Garden (21+)
- Red Sky Dawn 8/26
- Vintage Views on 8/26
- Free!
- Summer Concerts
- The Moonlighters 7/15
- Unity Reggae Band 8/5
- Vintage Views
- Free!
- Movies Under the Stars
- Encanto 8/13
- Soul 8/20
- Grease 9/24
- $10 per movie, per family
- Storytime in the Sunshine with AACPL Discoveries Library
- July 27, 9:30 am
- August 31, 9:30 am
- September 21, 9:30 am
- October 19, 9:30 am
- Free!
- La Marmotta Gelateria Pop Up
- Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 pm – 8 pm in front of True Food Kitchen
- Locally owned, family-operated gelato business employs people with disabilities
- Little Bosses Festival
- August 14, 12 pm-2 pm
- Free, local, shopping event
