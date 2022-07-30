Annapolis Pride Founder Named Administrative Director for Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs

Annapolis Pride founder and former board chair Jeremy Browning of Annapolis has begun his work as the state’s first-ever administrative director to the Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. Housed in the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, the 15-member commission seeks to enhance the inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals and communities statewide.

The establishment of the commission resulted from the passage of HB130, introduced by Delegate Lily Qi (Montgomery), in the 2021 legislative session. Current Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan serves as chair of the statewide commission, which will “study and develop best practices and make policy recommendations to enhance the inclusion of LGBTQ individuals and communities statewide.”

“Jeremy is an excellent choice for director of the newly formed Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs,” Toolan said. “He has been an unrelenting champion for our LGBTQIA+ community in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and successfully organized two highly successful Pride parades and festivals.

This appointment will bring his enthusiasm and dedication to millions of people across the state.”

While Browning ends his more than four-year tenure on the Annapolis Pride board in October, he looks forward to serving the entire LGBTQ+ community in his new role. Additional board members leaving the Annapolis Pride board at the end of their term include Izzy Shycoff, Jasmin Carey, and Jenny Llamas. The board’s governance committee is currently in the process of selecting new members. Those interested in Annapolis Pride board service are encouraged to visit annapolispride.org .

“While leaving the organization I helped form is difficult, I am confident in the Annapolis Pride board and grateful for the continued support of our volunteers, partners, and sponsors,” Browning said. “I pledge to continue to support Annapolis Pride in my statewide role and eagerly await the next Pride Parade and Festival scheduled for June 10, 2023.

“It is an honor and privilege to support our LGBTQ+ Marylanders in this new role and I am excited to get started,” Browning added.

