Annapolis Police Seeking Armed Suspects Who Robbed Door Dash Driver

| July 07, 2022, 10:35 AM

The Annapolis Police are searching for a group of suspects who robbed a Door Dash food delivery driver on Newtowne Drive.

On July 6, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred on Newtowne Drive.

The victim who was working for Door Dash said he was robbed at gunpoint by several unknown male subjects.

As the victim was pulled to the side of the roadway he was approached by the subjects who were brandishing handguns. The subjects entered the victim’s vehicle and stole his wallet, iPhone 13, and approximately $600.00.

The victim was not injured and the subjects were not located.

