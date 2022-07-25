Annapolis Police Investigating Violent Stabbing of Man in Eastport

The Annapolis Police are investigating an early Saturday morning stabbing in the City’s Eastport section.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Madison Street for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they located the subject bleeding profusely, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso and one on his leg.

Officers immediately applied a tourniquet around his leg. Annapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene and took over treatment.

The subject was later transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are investigating this incident, and no arrests have been made.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB