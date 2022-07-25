Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police Investigating Violent Stabbing of Man in Eastport

| July 25, 2022, 11:09 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating an early Saturday morning stabbing in the City’s Eastport section.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Madison Street for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they located the subject bleeding profusely, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso and one on his leg.

Officers immediately applied a tourniquet around his leg. Annapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene and took over treatment.

The subject was later transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are investigating this incident, and no arrests have been made.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake