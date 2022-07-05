Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police Investigating Stabbing and Separate Incident of Gunshots

| July 05, 2022, 11:45 AM

Over the long weekend, the Annapolis Police Department responded to and is investigating a stabbing as well as a case of shots being fired in a local community.

On July 2, 2022, at approximately 9:40 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to an area hospital for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier.

The adult victim said that she was involved in an altercation with a known female in the 100 block of Obery Court on July 2, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

Officers were able to positively identify a 33-year-old Annapolis woman as the suspect responsible for the stabbing and charged her with several counts of assault and other related offenses.

In the second incident, On July 5, 2022, at 12:15 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Bens Drive for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival in the area officers did locate and collect evidence of shots fired.  No injuries or property damage was reported.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake