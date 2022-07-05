Annapolis Police Investigating Stabbing and Separate Incident of Gunshots

Over the long weekend, the Annapolis Police Department responded to and is investigating a stabbing as well as a case of shots being fired in a local community.

On July 2, 2022, at approximately 9:40 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to an area hospital for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier.

The adult victim said that she was involved in an altercation with a known female in the 100 block of Obery Court on July 2, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

Officers were able to positively identify a 33-year-old Annapolis woman as the suspect responsible for the stabbing and charged her with several counts of assault and other related offenses.

In the second incident, On July 5, 2022, at 12:15 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Bens Drive for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival in the area officers did locate and collect evidence of shots fired. No injuries or property damage was reported.

