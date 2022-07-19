Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Annapolis Police Investigating Reported Rape in Eastport

| July 19, 2022, 10:36 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rape that occurred on Sunday evening in the 1100 block of Tyler Avenue in the City’s Eastport section.

At approximately 4:00 am on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Tyler Avenue ( between President St and Tyler Ave/Elliott Rd) for a reported rape.

The female said she was raped by two unknown men.

Detectives are investigating, and the police have not released any additional information.

