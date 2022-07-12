Annapolis Police Investigating a Shots Fired Call Along Forest Drive
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened last night along Forest Drive.
On Monday, July 11, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, officers responded to the 1200 block of Forest Drive for reports of shots fired.
Two vehicles were struck by gunfire.
A suspect vehicle was later located unoccupied nearby. The vehicle was towed from the scene for safe keeping pending a search warrant. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun. No injuries were reported in this incident and no arrests have been made.
