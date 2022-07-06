Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police Charge Annapolis Man in June Shooting

| July 06, 2022, 02:43 PM

The Annapolis Police have charged an Annapolis Man for a shooting that occurred on Melrob Court. The suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges.

On the evening of June 11, 2022, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on President Street near Hoover Street and identified the driver as a 25-year-old male of Annapolis, and was arrested for a driver’s license violation.

While searching the suspect, officers found a loaded handgun. He is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition due to a prior conviction. Through further investigation, he was linked to an unrelated armed robbery that occurred on May 28th and was charged with such. This armed robbery was another one that was not reported publicly by the Annapolis Police Department.

Additional investigation, including evidence reviews and interviews, revealed that the suspect also committed the shooting and armed robbery that occurred on Melrob Court on June 11th.

On July 1, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued. The suspect was served in jail as he had been in the Jennifer Road Detention Center since June 11th when he was charged with armed robbery.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake