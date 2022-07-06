Annapolis Police Charge Annapolis Man in June Shooting

The Annapolis Police have charged an Annapolis Man for a shooting that occurred on Melrob Court. The suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges.

On the evening of June 11, 2022, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on President Street near Hoover Street and identified the driver as a 25-year-old male of Annapolis, and was arrested for a driver’s license violation.

While searching the suspect, officers found a loaded handgun. He is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition due to a prior conviction. Through further investigation, he was linked to an unrelated armed robbery that occurred on May 28th and was charged with such. This armed robbery was another one that was not reported publicly by the Annapolis Police Department.

Additional investigation, including evidence reviews and interviews, revealed that the suspect also committed the shooting and armed robbery that occurred on Melrob Court on June 11th.

On July 1, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued. The suspect was served in jail as he had been in the Jennifer Road Detention Center since June 11th when he was charged with armed robbery.

