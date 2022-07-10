Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Annapolis Location of Dangerously Delicious Pies Has Closed

| July 09, 2022, 08:30 PM

In the fall of 2020 (November 11th), Dangerously Delicious Pies opened its doors at 212-214 West Street in Annapolis and was met with throngs of people clamoring for a Baltimore Bomb or a SMOG.

Now in the summer of 2022, they have announced that they have closed permanently and will now be offering their pies at select farmers’ markets.

Annapolis … we loved being part of the neighborhood, but we regretfully must close our doors on West Street. We will continue to bring you your favorite sweet pies, savory pies, and quiches at our regularly attended farmers’ markets.

Don’t Give Up the Ship!

The farmers’ markets listed are the Anne Arundel County Farmer’s Market (Harry S Truman Parkway on Sundays only), Crofton Farmers’ Market (Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Wednesdays only), Kent Island Farmers’ Market (Cult Classic Brewing on Thursdays only), and the Severna Park Farmers’ Market (Park & Ride on Saturdays only). There was no mention of their outpost at the Annapolis Market House.

