Annapolis Implementing Enhanced Security at City Hall Beginning July 22nd

The City of Annapolis will introduce enhanced security measures at City Hall beginning on Friday, July 22, 2022. The measures will include a 100 percent security checkpoint at the entrance to City Hall, 160 Duke of Gloucester in Annapolis.

The measures are being deployed as result of a 2018/2019 security audit that indicated the need for additional screening of visitors. Implementation was set to begin in early 2020, but was delayed when City buildings were closed to the public during the pandemic. The measures are being implemented after the Fiscal Year began on July 1.

“It is crucial that we maintain the security of our buildings and operations for the safety of our employees as well as the public,” said City Manager David Jarrell. “We are the last main government building in Maryland’s Capital City to implement these measures. It is my hope that the public will not be greatly inconvenienced, but will feel safer in our buildings. Most people are familiar with the security screening process at courthouses and state and county government buildings in Annapolis. Our process will be very similar.”

Visitors to City Hall will notice the new screening measures being conducted by Annapolis Police Officers as the visitors enter through the main entrance at 160 Duke of Gloucester. Visitors will be asked to either pass through a magnetometer or submit to wand screening. All individuals and their belongings will be screened. An Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant entrance on the north side of the building will have wand screening available. Please note that weapons of any kind are prohibited in City buildings, aside from those carried by on-duty public safety officials. There will be no holds on weapons. Visitors who attempt to enter with a weapon will be turned away.

We thank the public for their understanding in our efforts to enhance the safety and security of City facilities.

