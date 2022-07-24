Annapolis Green Bringing Green Drinks to Pirate’s Cove in Galesville This Week

Annapolis Green will be hosting their upcoming Green Drinks Annapolis event on Tuesday, July 26 from 5:30- 7:30 pm at Pirate’s Cove Restaurant in Galesville!

Did you know that this month is Plastic Free July? In an effort to bring awareness to the planet’s single-use plastic crisis, Annapolis Green has teamed up with Pirates Cove to showcase all of the very best in sustainable practices. And what a better place to be thankful for less plastic than on the beautiful dock bar at Pirate’s Cove!

Green Drinks Annapolis is the environmental happy hour event in Anne Arundel County! Annapolis Green hosts the monthly gathering to highlight the local environmental community’s important work and connect the community in various ways to take action and support efforts for a happy and healthy environment.

Annapolis Green works to connect, inform and inspire the greater Annapolis community to care for the environment and to live more sustainably. Come on out and meet one new person, enjoy the view, and learn more about how you can make a difference. Bring a date, friend, co-worker, or family member for an informative evening with delicious drinks and snacks.

A $10 suggested donation at Annapolis Green’s welcome table.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB