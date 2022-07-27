Annapolis Establishes Annual Child Care Grants for City Businesses and Organizations

The City of Annapolis, Office of Community Services (OCS), has announced $250,000 available in grant funding for nonprofit organizations or businesses to provide child care and youth programs and/or activities to families in Annapolis. Each applicant is eligible for up to $50,000 per grant cycle (annually).

The initial round of funding is currently open. The application portal will close on September 5, 2022. The grants will be evaluated and funding released on a rolling basis. A second round of funding, if monies remain, will open in January of 2023. Apply online at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a27f2151d68a4253abf8e3e754e12260.

In the Fiscal Year 2023 City of Annapolis budget, Ward Six Alderman DaJuan Gay sought to include the funding to help “foster healthier, safer, empowered and thriving communities.” Alderman Gay’s proposal for funding aims to support and develop programs that will build community resilience and support systems for Annapolis families. The grant specifically seeks community-based organizations that can open or expand programs to provide structured activities for youth (with adult oversight) at a location that can help to develop physical, emotional, social, behavioral, and/or intellectual capacities.

“We want to see robust recreation, sports, arts, science and technology programs blossoming all across the City,” Alderman Gay said. “When children are engaged, and have access to opportunity, we know the outcomes are improved. I’m excited to see what the community brings to us!”

The grant is not intended to cover operational expenses beyond what is necessary to implement the program. Grantees will be required to submit a mid-program and final report as well as participate in meetings with OCS staff.

