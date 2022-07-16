Annapolis-Based Trident Marine Group Merges with Coastal Properties

Last month the Annapolis-based Trident Marine Group, a maritime property management and consulting firm, acquired Coastal Properties Management, Inc. The owners viewed the merger as an opportunity to benefit the clients of both organizations.

“Trident Marine Group remains focused on delivering exceptional customer service to our clients, who are both marina owners and slip holders,” says Trident CEO Jeremy Parks, who grew up boating on the Chesapeake Bay. “With the addition of new clients, we aim to maintain the individuality and uniqueness of the marinas we serve while making sure current best practices are in place,” he says.

Parks and Trident’s COO, Marie Carbone, note that little will change in the day-to-day operations of the marinas, as the on-site teams will continue in their roles.

Carbone says, “It’s important to us to maintain the continuity and levels of service our clients have grown to appreciate.”

Among more than a dozen marinas now in the Trident Marine Group are: Bowley’s Marina in Middle River, Nabbs Creek Marina and Yacht Yard in Glen Burnie, Chesapeake Harbor Marina and Annapolis Maryland Yacht Club in Annapolis, Fort Washington Marina in Fort Washington, Belmont Bay Harbor in Woodbridge, and Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, VA.

“Marie and I look forward to meeting with the owners and operations team members of each of these properties, learning about their vision for their facilities, and exploring ways to enhance the experience for their slip holders,” says Parks.

“The entire Coastal Properties team is thrilled to be joining with Trident Marine Group to create a greater enterprise for our customers and properties through this merger,” says Bruce Wagner of Coastal, who will continue with Trident as the vice president of maritime operations.

To learn more about Trident Marine Group, visit trident-marine.com .

