After Loss, Baysox Roar Back to Defeat Flying Squirrels

The Bowie Baysox showed what they’re made of by shaking off Saturday’s rained-out loss, smothering the Richmond Flying Squirrels to close their six-game series 5-1.

Bowie constantly pressured Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg (L, 3-5) with nearly endless baserunners. In the third inning, Maverick Handley sent the first pitch he saw soaring over the left field wall to drive in Joey Ortiz and break the stalemate, delivering an impressive bat flip as the icing on the cake. The Baysox continued to put men on base, which paid off when Christopher Cespedes brought Cody Roberts home for their fourth base hit of the inning. Roberts had a three-hit game on a night which saw him and fellow catcher Handley hit back-to-back in the lineup, with his final hit setting up Zach Watson for Bowie’s second two-run homer, this one off of Solomon Bates, to shut the door on the series. Closing the night for Richmond, Clay Helvey spun a scoreless eighth inning.

While the Baysox’ offense showed up when it counted, their pitching did enough talking for the whole team as they held Richmond to a lone run. Matt Harvey (W, 2-0) got the start for the second time this week, and once again dominated the Squirrels throughout his tenure on the mound. His striking out of the side in the third told the story of his outing, as he’d go on to collect four more in five innings of service to maintain the shutout. Justin Armbruester (Sv, 2) took the reins in the sixth, pulling his fair share of the weight by racking up eight strikeouts of his own to one-up the man he took over for. This culminated in the top of the ninth, when Armbruester took a turn striking out the side to send the crowd of over 7,000 erupting in applause.

Bowie improves to 5-1 to start the second half of this year’s season, good enough for first in the Eastern League. They look to capitalize on their momentum as they take on Somerset for a 4th of July contest. The first pitch in New Jersey will come at 7:05 p.m.

