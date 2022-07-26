Adult Grief Support Programs Will Meet This Fall

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually this fall and through the end of the year.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

Quarterly Child Loss Support Workshop is for parents grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance. It will meet on our Pasadena campus from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Nov. 2. The cost is $10.

Traumatic Loss Six-Week Group focuses on how to heal from death losses that involve trauma. It is a safe space where to learn skills of grounding, containing overwhelming feelings, releasing trauma from the body, and how to safely express the loss and its circumstances. Led by two clinicians with expertise in traumatic loss, it will be meet on our Pasadena campus from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. The cost is $60 and a six-week commitment is required. Call prior to registering as there will be a screening to ensure that the group is a good fit for you as a griever.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet on our Pasadena campus from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

One group will meet both in-person and virtually:

SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 12, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 at the nonprofit’s office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as via Zoom.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following group will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of the month, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed.

Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

