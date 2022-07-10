AACC Named Military Spouse Friendly School

Anne Arundel Community College has earned a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly School designation for its efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful education paths for military spouses.

AACC was one of 346 schools chosen from a list of more than 1,200 institutions in the running for the 2022-23 designation by Military Friendly. AACC is also one of the 785 schools named a Military Friendly School for its support of service members and veterans.

“At AACC, we support the whole family of military-connected students and provide varying opportunities, services and support,” said Kathleen Schorr, Military/Veteran Resource Center program manager. “We’re so excited to be recognized for the work we do and grateful for the ability to serve those who serve, whether it’s advising, education benefit guidance or simply giving them a welcoming spot on campus to study and connect.”

Schools receiving the designation have constructed their admissions, retention, career counseling, and mentoring programs to help alleviate the difficulties faced by military spouses, and are offering flexible learning options and degree continuation programs that are designed to accommodate deployments and relocation.

Schools earning the designations were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

The list by Victory Media, which owns Military Friendly, will be published in the June issue of Military Spouse magazine. For more information on AACC veterans’ support systems including for spouses and children, visit the Military/Veteran Resource Center webpage.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS