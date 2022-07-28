à la mode intimates to Relocate on August 30th

How do you celebrate a 19-year business anniversary? Like many 19-year-olds, à la mode intimates is moving out, but not far.

Annapolis-based à la mode intimates will be relocating from its current location in the Annapolis Town Center to nearby Woodbridge Center (2444 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis) near Basmati, Sandy Pony Donuts and Duke’s Golf.

“Our anniversary this August is even more exciting for us,” said Patti Platt, owner. “We look forward to a newly designed boutique, increased visibility, and easy parking for our customers.”

à la mode intimates launched in 2003 on upper West Street, Annapolis; followed by a move to the Annapolis Town Center in 2011. The new Woodbridge Center boutique is expected to open September 1, 2022.

à la mode is a locally owned intimate apparel business with boutiques in Annapolis and Fells Point. The Fells Point boutique will continue at 724 South Broadway in Baltimore. à la mode intimates offers complimentary bra fittings by certified fit specialists, and carries sizes from 28-44 in bands and cup sizes from AA-O. In addition to bras and panties, à la mode has nursing bras, sleepwear, sports bras, swimwear and more. For more information visit alamodeintimates.com

