5 Tips for Preventive Garage Door Maintenance

To keep your garage door in good working order, it is important to perform regular maintenance. If your garage door is not working properly, it can be a major inconvenience and may even pose a safety hazard. By taking some simple preventive measures, you can help to ensure that your garage door will continue to work properly.

On a monthly basis, you should inspect all of the hardware on your garage door, including the springs, cables, pulleys, and roller bearings. You should also lubricate all of the moving parts on your door, including the tracks, rollers, and hinges. In addition, you should make sure that your door opener is working properly and that the sensors are clean.

On a yearly basis, you should have a professional garage door company inspect and service your door.

This will help to ensure that all of the parts are in good working condition and that there are no potential safety hazards.

By following these simple tips, you can help to keep your garage door in good working condition and prevent serious problems.

These five tips will help you keep your garage door:

Inspect the hardware monthly

Your garage door is made up of many different parts, including springs, cables, pulleys, and roller bearings. It’s important to inspect all of this hardware regularly to make sure that it’s in good working condition. Look for any signs of wear or tear, and be sure to lubricate all of the moving parts on your door at least once a month.

Lubricate the moving parts

If your garage door is squeaking or sticking, it’s likely due to a lack of lubrication. Be sure to lubricate all of the moving parts on your door, including the tracks, rollers, and hinges. This will help to keep them in good working condition and prevent any further damage.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to oil your garage door rollers from Bob Vila: How to Lubricate a Garage Door to Keep It Operating Smoothly.

Sometimes, the garage door can be noisy. This is usually due to an issue with the rollers. You may need to lubricate them or replace them altogether.

If you’re not sure how to replace the rollers, it’s best to call a garage door company. They will be able to help you replace the rollers and get your door back in good working condition.

Check the sensors

Your garage door opener is equipped with sensors that are meant to prevent the door from closing if someone or something is in the way. Over time, these sensors can become dirty and stop working properly. Be sure to clean the sensors on a regular basis to ensure that they are working properly. Also, it’s important to check if the sensors are properly aligned.

Check the Cables and Pulleys

It is important to check the cables and pulleys on your garage door regularly to ensure that they are in good working condition. If you notice any fraying or damage, be sure to replace the cables or pulleys right away. If you can’t open your garage door, it may be due to a broken cable, there is an option to open the garage door from the outside. Here is a link to an article explaining how to do this: How to Open a Garage Door with a Broken Cable from Outside.

Have a professional inspect and service your door yearly

It’s a good idea to have a professional garage door company inspect and service your door once a year. They can identify any potential safety hazards and make sure that all of the parts are in good working condition. This will help to prolong the life of your door and prevent any serious problems from occurring. A garage door is a big investment, and it’s important to take care of it so that it lasts for many years to come.

By following these simple tips, you can help to keep your garage door in good working condition and prevent serious problems.

