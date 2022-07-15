15 Summer Staycation Ideas in Anne Arundel County

Did you know that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the average American family hasn’t taken a real vacation in 3 years now? While we all love a good vacation getaway, with gas prices on the rise, a staycation can be a fun alternative!

In celebration of our 15th Anniversary, we want to continue to highlight all the things we love about being in Anne Arundel County. That’s why this month, we want to share with you 15 places we love in the area that you can visit this summer! (…and no, these aren’t tourist traps)

Let’s get to it!

Quiet Waters Park

Let’s kick it off with something everyone in the family will love. At this 340-acre county park that’s nestled between the South River and Harness Creek, you’ll find everything from waterfront picnic spots to scenic trails and walkways and even multiple playgrounds! Plus, there’s outdoor evening concerts and pavilion rentals if you want to take that picnic to the next level.

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

This riverfront museum is all about ecology, the history of maritime, and Chesapeake Bay arts. Take a skipjack tour or relax at the museum’s popular Tides & Tunes Summer Concerts on Thursday nights!

Truxtun Park Pool

No pool in your backyard? No worries! Anyone can enjoy the state-of-the-art pool at Truxtun Park in Annapolis. The Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool is open 7 days a week and has a lap pool, leisure pool and splash pad for the kids. It’s affordable too! Check out prices for Annapolis city residents & non-residents here.

Grab a Drink on the Water (NOT Downtown)

Everybody knows the popular spots in Ego Alley to grab a drink, but what about where the locals go? Try out spots like The Point, Broken Oar, Rams Head Dockside, or Donnelly’s Dockside. You can’t beat a local happy hour with a less crowded water view! (And you can’t forget about the FREE parking!)

Festivals at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

The rodeo is coming! And that’s not it! Events like the Irish Fest, Culturefest Caribbean Fest, This is Africa Festival, and the Soca Wine Festival are coming this summer to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville. Plus, you can’t miss out on Fair Week in September!

A Maryland Staple: Picking Crabs

Just like everything else, buying crabs can get expensive. But not if you find the perfect local spot. Places like Mike’s Crab House sometimes has all you can eat crabs for only $38 a person. Other popular places in the county are Pit Boys, Crabtowne USA, Cantler’s, and Wild Country Seafood.

Play a Round of Golf

Ready for a round of 18 holes? There are plenty of beautiful courses with water views that you can check out. From championship courses to historic courses, you won’t play the same round twice in Anne Arundel County. We recommend Severna Park Golf Center for a quick round of putt putt & for their conveniently located driving range, and Compass Pointe Golf Course for a full round! They even have two 18-hole golf courses that spread over 800 acres.

Check out Local Breweries & Wineries

Support local and check out some of our favorite county breweries & wineries. Right down the street from our office in Eastport, you’ll find Forward Brewing, where you can always find some sort of fun event going on. Our other suggestions are Pherm Brewing in Gambrills, Crooked Crab Brewing in Odenton, and Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton. And for wine lovers, try Great Frog’s Winery in Annapolis. If you’re looking for a nighttime pub crawl or tavern tour, there are a few options for you, too!

Take Your Pup to the Beach

It’s your pup’s turn to get out! Try out dog beaches like Downs Park in Pasadena, Mayo Beach Park in Edgewater, and of course, Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis!

Take a Sailing Lesson

Annapolis is nicknamed the sailing capital of the U.S. So, live the true Annapolitian way and take a sailing lesson (or if you’re looking more to relax, book a Chesapeake Bay Sailboat tour). There’s plenty of local companies, like Annapolis Sailing School or SailTime Annapolisthat’ll get you out on the water and sailing like a pro! If sailing isn’t your thing, try Capital SUPfor paddle board and kayak rentals.

Songwriters Festival

Okay, this one might be a downtown activity, but it’s after the summer rush when kids are back in school. This 1st annual festival features artists like country singer Jake Owen and singer-songwriter Amos Lee. Tickets are on sale now!

Art’s Festival

On the first Sunday of every month, check out the First Sunday Arts Festival right on West Street in Annapolis! Browse through pottery, jewelry, garden sculptures & more! There’s over 100 vendors, live entertainment, and food.

Food Truck Fridays

Who wants to cook on Friday anyway? From pizza to poke bowls to tacos, there’s a food truck that’ll satisfy any craving you have! Food Truck Fridays run every Friday until October 28th at the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market (located at the intersection of Harry Truman and Riva Road). Check out their Facebook page every week to see what trucks will be pulling in & serving up!

ALL the Annapolis Festivals

When we say there’s a festival for everyone – we really mean it. From the Blueberry Fest to Eastport Fest and you can’t forget Pirate Fest! A quick Google search will give you all the information you need to plan a fun day out!

Thomas Point Lighthouse

Formally called Thomas Point Shoal Light Station, this historic lighthouse sits in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay. Gas up the boat and go take a selfie with the most recognized lighthouse in Maryland!

Ready to go? So are we! Let us know if any of these local favorites make your summer staycation list! Odds are, you’ll see one of our crew members there! Happy Summer!

