13 New Americans Take Oath of Allegiance in Paca House & Garden

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.

…and with that, 13 people, representing 12 countries became citizens of the United States of America on July 4, 2022, on the rear patio of the William Paca House and Garden in Annapolis. Paca was one of four Maryland signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Today was the fifteenth naturalization ceremony hosted by Historic Annapolis, a moving tribute to our nation and a wonderful way to kick off the Independence Day holiday.

Squire Frederick Taylor called the gathering to order, and we heard from William Paca who congratulated our new citizens. Robert Clark, CEO of Historic Annapolis hosted the ceremony that included a presentation of colors by the Annapolis High School NJROTC Cadets, and several patriotic songs by the All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis.

The oath was administered by a member of the Department of Homeland Security.

After the oath of allegiance, the new citizens walked up to accept their certificates.

The All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis closed out the morning ceremony with America and America the Beautiful. Afterward, the grounds of the William Paca House and Garden were open and free tours of the first floor were offered.

