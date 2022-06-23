Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Zachary McGrath to be Sworn In as Student Member of Board of Education

| June 23, 2022, 10:41 AM

Zachary McGrath, Anne Arundel County Board of Education, Student Member

Zachary McGrath, a rising senior at Severna Park High School, will be sworn in as the 49th Student Member of the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (SMOB) during a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Board Room at the Carol S. Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

Zachary will succeed Bunmi Omisore, an Arundel High School graduate whose term ends on June 30, 2022. Anne Arundel County’s student member of the Board is the only one in the nation serving on a local school board who has full voting rights.

Zachary is second vice president of Severna Park High School’s Student Government Association and a member of the school’s Leadership Institute. He participates in Severna Park’s It’s Academic team and Model United Nations club and also contributes to the school newspaper. He is the state Legislative Affairs Coordinator for the Maryland Association of Student Councils, the youth representative for community outreach for the Anne Arundel Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice, and a member of the Youth Advisory Council for the Maryland Civic Education Coalition. He has done legislative internships for Del. Sandy Bartlett of District 32 and Del. Shaneka Henson of District 30A and is also an Eagle Scout who now serves as a junior assistant Scoutmaster.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Zachary said he plans to focus his work as SMOB on four key areas: student quality of life, student engagement, environmental justice, and equity.

The ceremony is open to the public with the only limitation being available space in the Board Room. It will be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel, www.aacps.org/youtube, and on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon.

Source :
AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake