Woman Carjacked, Robbed at Gunpoint

| June 15, 2022, 10:00 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that took place early this, morning in Glen Burnie.

On June 15, 2022, at approximately 2:15 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery/carjacking that just occurred in the 300 block of Milton Avenue in Glen Burnie.

The adult female victim parked her car on Milton Avenue when she was approached by two unknown males who got out of a gold Acura driven by a third individual and followed the victim to her residence.

The two males brandished firearms and demanded money and the keys to her vehicle.

The suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, which was located a short time later in Baltimore.

The Acura involved was a gold Acura TL, four-door, with possible temporary tags F608471 or F508471.

Detectives are investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

 

