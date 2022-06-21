What If God Was One of Us? Joan Osborne Will Answer That At Rams Head OnStage!

Rams Head OnStage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Way Down Wanderers

Thursday, July 7

8pm | $15 adv / $20 dos

David Benoit

Saturday, September 10

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $45

Mishka & Of Good Nature

Monday, September 26

8pm | $20 adv / $25 dos

Robert Fripp & David Singleton: An Evening With That Awful Man & His Manager

(Of King Crimson fame)

Saturday, October 1

8pm | $75

The Squirrel Nut Zippers

Saturday, October 29

8pm | $45

Will Hoge & Dave Hause

Tuesday, November 8

8pm | $22.50

Joan Osborne

Thursday, November 10

8pm | $50

Della Mae & Sister Sadie

Saturday, November 19

1pm | $30

*All Ages Matinee

Dar Williams

Jesse Terry

Saturday, December 3

8pm | $35

William Clark Green

Wednesday, December 7

8pm | $16.50 adv / $22 dos

Stephen Kellogg

Tuesday, December 27

8pm | $30 adv / $35 dos

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/21 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & more at Maryland Hall (rescheduled from 3/8/22)

06/21 The Zappa Band

06/22 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath

06/23 Darrell Scott & Robbie Fulks

06/24 Lalah Hathaway

06/25 The Music of Cream feat. Will Johns & Kofi Baker

06/26 Nick Norman & Lewis Brice

06/28 Cam Cole

06/29 Maggie Rose w. Erin & The Wildfire

07/01 Liliac w. Stormin’ Norman

07/02 Three Dog Night

07/05 Tal Wilkenfeld

07/06 Carolyn Wonderland

07/07 The Way Down Wanderers

07/08 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/09 Oh He Dead

07/09 John Hiatt & The Goners w/ Sonny Landreth & Danny Burns

07/10 Euge Groove

07/11 Davy Knowles

07/12 ASIA featuring John Payne

07/13 Die Laughing Presents: “The Answer Is Murder” Interactive Comedy Murder Mystery

07/14 Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater

07/15 Goodnight, Texas w. Jerrod

07/16 Carpool: The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band

07/17 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s w. Lauren Calve (All Ages Matinee)

07/17 Faster Pussycat

07/18 L.A. Guns

07/19 Steve Earle & The Dukes w. The Whitmore Sisters

07/20 Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo

07/21 KICK: The INXS Experience

07/22 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes

07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran

07/24 Norman Brown

07/25 Stone Horses

07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall

07/27 Vixen

07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

07/29 Suede

07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB