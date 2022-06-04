Volunteers Needed to Host High School Exchange Students in Maryland

As international travel returns to normal, high school students from around the world eagerly await their opportunity to participate in an exchange program in the U.S.. Many counties in Maryland were closed to exchange last year but now the schools are eagerly awaiting the return of exchange. International Student Exchange (ISE), a 501c3 nonprofit organization that facilitates exchange programs for students in the U.S. and abroad, is currently seeking volunteers in the area to host these students while they attend local high schools. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in a unique experience in which they will create relationships that span the globe while making a positive impact locally and globally.

ISE host families come from all walks of life and represent the diversity of America. The most crucial host family characteristic is that they are willing to treat the exchange student like a member of the family, not a guest. Beyond this, host families must be vetted by ISE, pass a background check, provide room and board, 2-3 meals per day, and exercise parental responsibility to ensure the student’s well-being.

ISE exchange students are 15-18-year-old high school students from over 40 countries around the world. They are accepted into the program based on their ability to speak English, demeanor, adaptability, and eagerness to learn about a new culture while sharing their own. The students have many sports and arts interests.

There are currently several students awaiting volunteer hosts to volunteer throughout Maryland. To learn more about this opportunity or submit a host family application, please visit www.midsouth.iseusa.org or email [email protected]

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB