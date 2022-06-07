Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
"Herrmann
USNA Midshipman Dies While on Leave

| June 07, 2022, 11:06 AM

The Naval Academy has confirmed that a midshipman died early this morning while on leave from the Naval Academy. The cause of death is being investigated.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.

The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.

