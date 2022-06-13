Two Men Shot in Annapolis on Saturday Morning

Two men were shot in Annapolis on Saturday morning and the suspects are still at large.

Unit block of Melrob Ct. – Shooting

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for two gunshot victims who came to the hospital for treatment

Officers learned both victims were walking in the area of Melrob Court when they were approached by two male suspects. Both suspects were armed with their own firearms and approached the victims, in what was seemingly a robbery attempt.

A physical altercation ensued and one of the suspects discharged one round from their firearm grazing one victim in the arm and striking the second victim in the chest. Both victims sought shelter in the nearby apartment building. Both suspects fled in an unknown direction of travel.

The victim with the chest wound was flown from Anne Arundel Medical Center to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The condition of the victims is not known.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB