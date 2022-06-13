Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Two Men Shot in Annapolis on Saturday Morning

| June 13, 2022, 10:01 AM

Two men were shot in Annapolis on Saturday morning and the suspects are still at large.

Unit block of Melrob Ct. – Shooting

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for two gunshot victims who came to the hospital for treatment

Officers learned both victims were walking in the area of  Melrob Court when they were approached by two male suspects.  Both suspects were armed with their own firearms and approached the victims, in what was seemingly a robbery attempt.

A physical altercation ensued and one of the suspects discharged one round from their firearm grazing one victim in the arm and striking the second victim in the chest.  Both victims sought shelter in the nearby apartment building.  Both suspects fled in an unknown direction of travel.

The victim with the chest wound was flown from Anne Arundel Medical Center to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The condition of the victims is not known.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake